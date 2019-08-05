Gabelli Securities Raised U S G Com New (USG) Holding; As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shares Rose, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Upped by $501,296 Its Stake

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in U S G Corp Com New (USG) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 457,342 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80 million, up from 417,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD: KNAUF NO-VOTE CALL IS MISGUIDED ATTEMPT TO PRESSURE; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Option Would Only Be Exercisable With Full USG Takeover; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Presented USG Board With Offer to Acquire Co. in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $42/Share; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF – ON MAY 4, GEBR. KNAUF KG, USG ENTERED CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT PURSUANT TO WHICH USG AGREED TO GIVE CERTAIN NON-PUBLIC INFORMATION TO KNAUF; 12/04/2018 – Berkshire intends to oppose USG board nominees after Knauf bid; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter Urging USG Holders to Vote Against All Four USG Director Nominees; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Net $37M; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS “USG WILL REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”; 01/05/2018 – KNAUF ENCOURAGED USG MGMT CAN ENTER INTO TALKS ON $42/SHR OFFER; 26/03/2018 – Germany’s Knauf in $6.6bn bid for building materials group USG

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company's stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 2.64M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27 million, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 1.66 million shares traded or 72.33% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Finance has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 113 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation reported 305 shares. Shayne & Com Ltd, a Tennessee-based fund reported 111,564 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 16,092 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 134,047 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 4,808 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 2.74M shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 11,106 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1.95M shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 114,051 shares in its portfolio. Greylin Inv Mangement reported 0.8% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Mcdonald Invsts Ca owns 0.12% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 32,230 shares. Fmr Lc holds 530 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Lpl Fincl reported 12,933 shares.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (NYSE:T) by 152,931 shares to 50,700 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amci Acquisition Corp Unit Ex by 361,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,500 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc Cl C.

David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance" on July 15, 2019. Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire" and published on April 24, 2019