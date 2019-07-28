Gabelli Securities Raised Its Red Hat (RHT) Stake; Needham Investment Management Lowered Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Holding By $461,500

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) stake by 10.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,500 shares as Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)’s stock rose 8.88%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 57,500 shares with $4.12M value, down from 64,000 last quarter. Akamai Technologies Inc now has $13.77B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 707,405 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai to License Some Patents to One Another; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Net $54M; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai Technologies Settlement Terms Undisclosed; 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS INCLUDE TOM KILLALEA, SECOND DIRECTOR TO BE NAMED AT A LATER DATE; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – INTENDS TO USE A PORTION OF PROCEEDS TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS INITIATIVES W/ HOLDER ELLIOTT INCL. 2 DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Add Second Independent Director at Later Date

Gabelli Securities Inc increased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 18.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gabelli Securities Inc acquired 39,363 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)'s stock rose 2.94%. The Gabelli Securities Inc holds 247,781 shares with $45.27 million value, up from 208,418 last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43 billion valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. Wheaton William sold 6,000 shares worth $427,320. $672,063 worth of stock was sold by Gemmell James on Thursday, February 14. Ahola Aaron sold 2,157 shares worth $151,335.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based North Star Asset has invested 1.2% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Miller Howard Investments Incorporated Ny accumulated 32,539 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 12,791 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited Com holds 1.42% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 79,597 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 3.32M shares. Saturna Cap invested in 0.01% or 3,825 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,905 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Hawaii accumulated 3,190 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 3,079 shares. Northeast has invested 0.83% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 16.82M shares stake. Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 4,502 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 2.57M shares. Avalon Advisors Llc accumulated 32,450 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advsr has 0.04% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 13,381 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Akamai Technologies had 12 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) earned “Hold” rating by Evercore on Thursday, March 21. Morgan Stanley maintained Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) rating on Wednesday, February 13. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $80 target. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $58 target in Monday, March 25 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of AKAM in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 31.03% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.58 per share. AKAM’s profit will be $124.71M for 27.61 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Akamai Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 10,334 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 3.35M shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,685 shares. Macquarie Grp accumulated 119,907 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company stated it has 45,367 shares. Fmr Ltd has invested 0.16% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Vertex One Asset Inc holds 4.32% or 109,566 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 1,322 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 23,640 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Lc holds 12,671 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 57,985 shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division accumulated 45,106 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Dubuque Bankshares And Tru Co has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The Minnesota-based Jnba Financial Advisors has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Korea Investment has invested 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).