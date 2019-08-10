Gabelli Securities Raised Its Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco (PACB) Stake by $5.04 Million; As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Share Value Declined, Luxor Capital Group LP Has Trimmed Stake by $5.99 Million

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco (PACB) by 147.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 720,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 489,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 667,890 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA – AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING “2D” SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 285,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 1.17M shares traded or 12.55% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,063 shares to 38,463 shares, valued at $68.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Value Inc by 494,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $777.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc Cl C by 21,900 shares to 19,128 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amci Acquisition Corp Unit Ex by 361,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,500 shares, and cut its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:GNW).

