Gabelli Securities Position in A T & T (New) (T) Decreased as Market Value Rose; Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Cut Its Stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by $12.13 Million

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 32.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 161,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 334,150 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.17M, down from 495,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $80.21. About 400,751 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (T) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 152,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 50,700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 203,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in A T & T Inc (New) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 17.90M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/03/2018 – AT&T Announces CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Sirius Group C by 10,600 shares to 619,000 shares, valued at $23.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd Shs (NYSE:TVPT) by 153,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,912 shares, and has risen its stake in U S G Corp Com New (NYSE:USG).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

