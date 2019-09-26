Gabelli Securities Maintains Stake in American Midstream Partners Co (AMID); As Celestica (CLS) Shares Declined, Hawk Ridge Management Upped Holding

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 809,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.74 million, up from 910,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.32. About 124,773 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners Co (AMID) by 171.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 128,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 204,256 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, up from 75,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69M shares traded or 303.03% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS NOT TO PURSUE SALE OF SECURITIES; 28/03/2018 – American Midstream Announces Southcross Unitholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss/Shr $2.54; 26/04/2018 – American Midstream Announces Twenty-Seventh Consecutive Distribution; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMID); 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM CITES CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER CHANGE; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 12/03/2018 American Midstream 4Q Rev $167.6M

More notable recent Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Celestica Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Toronto Stock Exchange:CLS – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Celestica Shares Plunged Today – Motley Fool” published on February 01, 2019, Fool.ca published: “My Top Stock to Buy in June – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Celestica Inc. (CLS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 87,600 shares to 401,347 shares, valued at $17.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spectrum Brands Hldg Inc Ne by 76,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX).

More notable recent Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Options Bears Race to Tumbling TME Stock Amid Probe Report – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global Ship Lease -6.5% amid $40M share offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific issues softer outlook amid trade war headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Restaurant Brands -1.7% amid 17M-share offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Akamai Technologies Receives Downgrade Amid Streaming Excitement – Benzinga” with publication date: September 19, 2019.