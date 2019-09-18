Gabelli Securities Lowered Its Connecticut Wtr Svc Com (CTWS) Holding; MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHA (MURGF) Shorts Decreased By 16.73%

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com (CTWS) stake by 49.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 8,136 shares as Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com (CTWS)’s stock rose 1.50%. The Gabelli Securities Inc holds 8,464 shares with $590,000 value, down from 16,600 last quarter. Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com now has $846.24M valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.12. About 4,317 shares traded. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) has risen 8.20% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTWS News: 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY ES.N OFFERS $63.50 PER SHARE IN CASH AND STOCK TO ACQUIRE CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC CTWS.O; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – JAMES LYNCH WILL SERVE AS CFO OF NEWLY COMBINED COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – SJW Group, Connecticut Water Service See Transaction Closing in 4Q; 27/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE URGES CTWS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST SJW PROPOSAL; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER – EVERSOURCE ENERGY WILL BE AMONG THOSE INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN SOLICITATION PROCESS; 31/05/2018 – CTWS REPORTS AMENDMENT TO MERGER PACT WITH SJW GROUP; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE REPORTS AMENDMENT TO MERGER PACT WITH; 20/04/2018 – CTWS FILES EMAIL TO COMMUNITY ON EVERSOURCE PROPOSAL WITH SEC; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – IF DEAL WITH SJW GROUP TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, SJW WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO CASH FEE OF $42.5 MLN; 15/03/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service Inc. to Combine in All-Stk Transaction

MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHA (OTCMKTS:MURGF) had a decrease of 16.73% in short interest. MURGF’s SI was 503,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 16.73% from 604,400 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 1258 days are for MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHA (OTCMKTS:MURGF)’s short sellers to cover MURGF’s short positions. It closed at $252 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold CTWS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 5.59 million shares or 2.27% more from 5.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackhill Capital invested in 0.04% or 4,000 shares. Blackrock has 956,392 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0% or 2,963 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc invested 0.04% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Morgan Stanley accumulated 203,000 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) for 6,638 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 13,400 shares. First Manhattan Communications holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) for 44,685 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Webster Comml Bank N A reported 140 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) for 578 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 5,906 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public has invested 0% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS).

Analysts await Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.87% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.31 per share. CTWS’s profit will be $14.72M for 14.37 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Connecticut Water Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 82.09% EPS growth.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $36.62 billion. It operates through Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International divisions. It has a 12.56 P/E ratio. The firm offers non-life reinsurance products for capital markets, crop insurance systems, cyber risks, financial risks, natural catastrophes, natural hazard risks, retroactive, aerospace industry, and workers' compensation.

