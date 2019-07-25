Gabelli Securities Lowered A T & T (New) (T) Position by $4.74 Million; Valuation Rose; Jd Com (JD) Shareholder Prince Street Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 70.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 448,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, down from 640,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 6.02 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (T) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 152,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 203,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in A T & T Inc (New) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $33.91. About 29.38 million shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$14.68 BLN; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.83 million for 159.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.