Gabelli Securities Lifted Integrated Device Tech Com (IDTI) Position; First Horizon National (FHN) Sentiment Is 0.94

First Horizon National Corp (FHN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 118 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 126 reduced and sold positions in First Horizon National Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 269.71 million shares, down from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Horizon National Corp in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 92 Increased: 69 New Position: 49.

Gabelli Securities Inc increased Integrated Device Tech Inc Com (IDTI) stake by 113.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gabelli Securities Inc acquired 379,536 shares as Integrated Device Tech Inc Com (IDTI)’s stock 0.00%. The Gabelli Securities Inc holds 712,528 shares with $34.91 million value, up from 332,992 last quarter. Integrated Device Tech Inc Com now has $ valuation. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c

Oak Hill Capital Management Llc holds 26.81% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation for 5.39 million shares. Ejf Capital Llc owns 4.07 million shares or 6.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has 2.99% invested in the company for 16.86 million shares. The Arkansas-based Forest Hill Capital Llc has invested 2.43% in the stock. Schneider Capital Management Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 498,419 shares.

The stock increased 1.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 2.71M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In iShares Silver Trust And First Horizon National – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Truliant Federal Credit Union hires industry vet as commercial executive in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. The firm offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It has a 8.74 P/E ratio. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $132.76 million for 9.36 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GigCapital2, Inc. Announces Expanded and Enhanced Leadership Team – yahoo.com” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GigCapital, Inc. Announces Appointment of Brad Weightman to Chief Financial Officer – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form N-PX Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynami For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWO, IDTI, HUBS, PLNT – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.