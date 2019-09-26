Gabelli Securities Increases Position in Wabco Hldgs (WBC); As Public Storage (PSA) Stock Rose, Wagner Bowman Management Upped Its Stake by $355,500

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 47.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 42,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 131,172 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.39M, up from 88,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 241,854 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $246. About 604,603 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $933.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (NYSE:DIS) by 31,821 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp Cl B by 125,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,702 shares, and cut its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:GNW).