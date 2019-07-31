Gabelli Securities Increased Its Red Hat (RHT) Position by $7.16 Million; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Rose, Keystone Financial Planning Has Trimmed Its Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 9.62M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 39,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 247,781 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.27M, up from 208,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Corporation has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 11,089 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 18,550 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has 191,936 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 269,117 are owned by Federated Pa. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity has invested 0.14% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Btg Pactual Global Asset Mgmt stated it has 63,617 shares or 4.44% of all its holdings. 787,606 are held by Blair William And Il. Prudential Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 162,232 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Com owns 0.14% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 93,351 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co accumulated 14.36M shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability owns 15,646 shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 729 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.73% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Css Limited Co Il has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Edgestream Prtnrs Lp has invested 4.61% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $777.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (NYSE:T) by 152,931 shares to 50,700 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:GNW) by 156,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,921 shares

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.82 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $202.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria (NYSE:MO) by 7,103 shares to 94,263 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 34,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK).