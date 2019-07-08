Gabelli Securities Increased Its International Speedway A (ISCA) Stake; Evercore (EVR) Holder Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Holding by $1.30 Million

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in International Speedway A (ISCA) by 72.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 30,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,624 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 41,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in International Speedway A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 140,740 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 6.33% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 57C; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Adj EPS $1.90-Adj EPS $2.10; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Raises Dividend to 47c; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NASCAR’s majority owners explore sale; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY REPORTS AN BOOST IN ANNUAL DIV; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXISTING FACILITIES UP TO $500.0 MLN FROM FISCAL 2017 THROUGH FISCAL 2021; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY – ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR 2018 IS AN INCREASE OF 9.3% OVER ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAID IN 2017

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (EVR) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 14,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,911 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 56,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Evercore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $86.35. About 221,459 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 20.74% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc Cl C by 21,900 shares to 19,128 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cm Seven Star Acquisition Cosh by 57,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,800 shares, and cut its stake in A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold ISCA shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 15,000 shares. 10,752 are owned by Citadel Lc. Us Fincl Bank De owns 550 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 17,073 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt invested in 1,689 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 4,900 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 0.09% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). 31 are owned by Signaturefd Llc. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 52,413 shares. Voya Inv Limited Company accumulated 10,045 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Lc has 0.02% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd has 9,115 shares. Bessemer Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold EVR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 35.28 million shares or 0.21% more from 35.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama owns 155,546 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 218,282 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Delaware owns 77,167 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) or 65,522 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 464 shares. Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Schroder Investment Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.05% or 11,000 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company reported 51,777 shares. First Republic Mgmt Incorporated reported 68,804 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 94,306 shares. Globeflex Lp accumulated 12,521 shares. Covington Capital Management has 20,145 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.01% or 4,011 shares.

Analysts await Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 22.42% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.65 per share. EVR’s profit will be $82.27 million for 10.69 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Evercore Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.69% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.97 million activity. Another trade for 20,668 shares valued at $1.85M was sold by Walsh Robert B.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GXC) by 70,642 shares to 275,702 shares, valued at $27.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XHS) by 5,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).