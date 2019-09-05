Gabelli Securities Holds Position in International Speedway A (ISCA); Utah Retirement Systems Has Cut Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $440,377

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 8,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 850,673 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.68 million, down from 858,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 19.33M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 01/05/2018 – Intel Wants Its New Drones to Find Jobs Outside the Spotlight; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in International Speedway A (ISCA) by 72.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 30,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 71,624 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 41,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in International Speedway A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. It closed at $45 lastly. It is up 5.82% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Raises Dividend to 47c; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q REV. $148.9M, EST. $152.5M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCB); 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 06/03/2018 TicketGuardian and International Speedway Corporation “ISC” Partner to Offer Ticket Insurance to All Motorsports Fans; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY – ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR 2018 IS AN INCREASE OF 9.3% OVER ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAID IN 2017; 16/05/2018 – International Speedway Corp – For Enterprising Investors

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 26,265 shares to 498,023 shares, valued at $22.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 47,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,428 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold ISCA shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.01% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 9,666 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment has 0.01% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 205,107 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 75,121 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 16,144 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 15,942 shares. Weik Capital Mgmt holds 7,000 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Limited Co has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Carroll Fin reported 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 10 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Sei Invs Com owns 13,774 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.12 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.