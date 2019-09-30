Gabelli Securities Has Upped Its Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holding by $5.58 Million; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Increased Its Holding

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 83,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 524,649 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.68M, up from 441,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $193.29. About 1.37 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 47.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 42,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 131,172 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.39 million, up from 88,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $134. About 269,360 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC –

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 484,570 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $33.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 11,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,553 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mgmt stated it has 199,207 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.27% stake. Benedict Financial Incorporated has invested 2% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cambridge Advsr Incorporated owns 25,556 shares. 31,937 are owned by Van Strum And Towne. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Smithfield Trust Communication reported 3,542 shares. First Amer Bancorp reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Kingfisher Ltd Co holds 1.18% or 10,334 shares in its portfolio. 646,099 are owned by Smead Capital Mgmt Inc. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 6,108 shares stake. Monetary invested 1.22% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Rampart Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr owns 700 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $933.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:GNW) by 138,398 shares to 57,523 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Prodtns (NYSE:DIS) by 31,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,500 are held by Havens Advsr Limited. Cordasco Fincl Network invested in 71 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 206,033 shares. Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated reported 1,975 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Voloridge Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Founders Capital Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 3,993 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 29,361 shares. Price Michael F owns 122,500 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Bb&T holds 0% or 1,810 shares. First Personal Fincl Services reported 70 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Regions Financial has 22,817 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 25 shares stake.

