Gabelli Securities Has Upped Its International Speedway A (ISCA) Stake; Texas Instruments (TXN) Holder Stewart & Patten Co Has Upped Holding

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 6,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 112,809 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97 million, up from 106,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in International Speedway A (ISCA) by 72.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 30,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 71,624 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 41,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in International Speedway A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.02. About 89,243 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q EPS $3.83; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY – ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR 2018 IS AN INCREASE OF 9.3% OVER ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAID IN 2017; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q REV. $148.9M, EST. $152.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – FOR FISCAL 2017 THROUGH 2021 EXPECT RETURN OF CAPITAL PROGRAM TO BE APPROXIMATELY $280.0 MLN; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Net $169.3M; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Adj EPS $1.90-Adj EPS $2.10

