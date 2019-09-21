Gabelli Securities Has Trimmed Its Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) Position by $4.42 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake Held by Mckinley Capital Management Inc

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) by 91.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 31,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $419,000, down from 34,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Prodtns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 3,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 73,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.03M, up from 70,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 748,418 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 51,145 shares to 36,397 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 6,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,665 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.