Gabelli Securities Has Trimmed Its A T & T (New) (T) Stake by $4.74 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose, Ballentine Partners Has Cut by $1.35 Million Its Position

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 12,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 13,154 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 25,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.06M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (T) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 152,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 50,700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 203,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in A T & T Inc (New) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: It wasn’t just Michael Cohen–AT&T hit up other Trump allies, @lachlan reports; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paid Trump lawyer for `insights’ into his boss; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Correction to AT&T Guidance, Capital Plans on March 6; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ brings back expert witness in bid to save AT&T-Time Warner case; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,994 shares to 8,294 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 8,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.72B for 14.64 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

