Gabelli Securities Has Raised Suntrust Banks (STI) Holding by $5.90 Million; As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shares Declined, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $8.74 Million

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 67,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 967,627 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.83M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.39% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $112.18. About 2.82M shares traded or 215.51% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 117.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 95,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 176,167 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.07 million, up from 81,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $67.48. About 2.77 million shares traded or 1.56% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 13/03/2018 – Installed Building at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24% IN CURRENT QUARTER, UP 7 BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY AND UP 15 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Installed Building Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Prime Auto Loan Abs Issued By Suntrust In The U.S. In 2015; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Civitas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY – REMAINS OF VIEW THAT PURPORTED ALLEGATIONS BY SUNTRUST ARE WITHOUT ANY FOUNDATION OR MERIT

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $933.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 15,000 shares to 442,428 shares, valued at $30.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A T & T Inc (New) (NYSE:T) by 39,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,632 shares, and cut its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTWS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Capital Advisers Limited Com owns 24,180 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 129,772 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Adv holds 0.67% or 45,809 shares in its portfolio. Allstate invested 0.07% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Bartlett Communications Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Logan Management accumulated 0.16% or 43,224 shares. 86 are held by C M Bidwell Assocs Limited. Yhb Inv owns 72,160 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 114,923 shares. Stearns Financial Serv Group stated it has 8,195 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Florida-based Gyroscope Cap Grp Inc has invested 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). First Commonwealth Financial Pa stated it has 4,462 shares. 4,014 are owned by Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Co. Peapack Gladstone Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Clark Cap Management Group owns 454,907 shares.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 86,395 shares to 569,263 shares, valued at $167.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 1.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).