Gabelli Securities Has Raised Its Holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco (PACB) by $5.04 Million; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Trimmed Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) by $22.75 Million as Valuation Rose

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco (PACB) by 147.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 720,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 489,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $848.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 472,899 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 07/03/2018 Pacific Biosciences Enhances Performance and Affordability of Key Applications on the Sequel System; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Biosciences of California , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACB); 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc. (MELI) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 44,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 289,927 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.21M, down from 334,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $594.01. About 281,798 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) by 14,800 shares to 58,400 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pluralsight Inc. by 500,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

