Gabelli Securities Has Lowered Genworth Finl Com Cl A (GNW) Stake by $469,452 as Stock Price Rose; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Buckingham Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (GNW) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 156,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 195,921 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 352,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 2.16 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 3.57 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat – Semis Swoon as Huawei Gets Caught Up in US-China Crossfire Again – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “Trade War Lures Options Investors to Taiwan ETF – ETF Trends” published on August 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “GlobalFoundries sues its largest competitor for patent infringement – Albany Business Review” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) by 14,941 shares to 20,989 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd Shs (NYSE:TVPT) by 153,662 shares to 553,912 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Tech Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 379,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 712,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Infrareit Inc Com.