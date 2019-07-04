Gabelli Securities Has Lifted Its Position in U S G Com New (USG) by $1.72 Million as Share Value Were Volatile; White Elm Capital Lowered Its Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stake by $3.24 Million as Stock Declined

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in U S G Corp Com New (USG) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 457,342 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80M, up from 417,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – USG said on Monday the offer is “wholly inadequate.”; 01/05/2018 – USG Board Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf; 24/04/2018 – USG’s No. 5 Shareholder Joins Buffett in Support of Takeover Bid; 01/05/2018 – USG BOARD AUTHORIZES TALKS WITH KNAUF ON POTENTIAL SALE; 26/03/2018 – Germany’s Knauf in $6.6bn bid for building materials group USG; 30/04/2018 – ISS-GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HOLDERS VOTE “AGAINST” DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Says All-Cash Offer for USG Repesents ‘Substantial Immediate Cash-Certain Value’; 30/04/2018 – ISS Concludes Knauf’s Offer Merits More Demonstrable Engagement on Part of USG Board; 30/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS ISS-GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HLDR VOTE “AGAINST”; 10/04/2018 – Knauf turns up heat on USG, urges shareholders to vote against directors

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 270,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.83. About 4.48 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $777.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Seven Star Acquisition Cosh by 57,100 shares to 180,800 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 47,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,428 shares, and cut its stake in A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdg Ag stated it has 148,743 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 1.00M shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Smithfield Tru stated it has 16,221 shares. Gideon Capital holds 0.12% or 7,725 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus invested in 7,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica State Bank reported 5,299 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Ltd Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 1,716 shares. Signaturefd reported 305 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13,890 are owned by First Hawaiian Financial Bank. Citigroup holds 0% or 114,051 shares. D E Shaw & Company holds 22,479 shares. Moors Cabot reported 0.08% stake. Ruggie Cap Grp reported 1,000 shares.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $334.85 million for 10.80 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $9,681 activity. $249,700 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares were sold by Thompson Mark E.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,200 shares to 255,130 shares, valued at $15.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 24,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).