Gabelli Securities Has Increased Its Oaktree Cap Group Unit Cl (OAK) Stake; Wex (WEX) Shorts Down By 0.17%

Gabelli Securities Inc increased Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (OAK) stake by 116.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gabelli Securities Inc acquired 184,912 shares as Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (OAK)’s stock rose 0.40%. The Gabelli Securities Inc holds 344,259 shares with $17.06M value, up from 159,347 last quarter. Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl now has $8.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 543,256 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 10/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital CEO Jay Wintrob Speaks at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS RDL HOLDERS INTEREST BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE CEO JAY WINTROB SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP – NEW PRESENTATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES BEGINNING WITH QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 DOES NOT IMPACT ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 12/04/2018 – Asia’s Distressed Market an Opportunity, Says Oaktree’s Wintrob; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 16/03/2018 – Oaktree Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp

Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) had a decrease of 0.17% in short interest. WEX’s SI was 1.20M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.17% from 1.20M shares previously. With 282,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX)’s short sellers to cover WEX’s short positions. The SI to Wex Inc’s float is 2.81%. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $201.83. About 146,615 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why WEX Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WEX) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WEX Corporate Payments Division Launches New Vertical Dedicated to Financial Institutions – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Robert Deshaies Appointed President, WEX’s Health Division – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “WEX Inc.: WEX Elects Stephen Smith, President and CEO of L.L.Bean, to Board of Directors – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $8.71 billion. It operates through three divisions: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. It has a 81.71 P/E ratio. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold WEX Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 90,237 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Crescent Park Mgmt Lp has invested 0.16% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Braun Stacey Associates holds 67,754 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Piedmont Advisors Incorporated invested in 7,326 shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 4,823 shares. Davis R M invested in 0.36% or 48,148 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 4.04 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 12,612 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Blair William Il owns 405,290 shares. Advisors Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 56,255 shares stake. Stephens Inc Ar has 11,110 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Westfield Cap Mngmt L P holds 0.21% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 132,458 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 3,062 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering WEX (NYSE:WEX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. WEX has $26000 highest and $20400 lowest target. $232.22’s average target is 15.06% above currents $201.83 stock price. WEX had 10 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was reinitiated by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 18 by BTIG Research. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 6. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 20,750 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 2,103 shares stake. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 3,091 were reported by Us National Bank De. Jefferies Gp Limited Co stated it has 0.04% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 2.51% or 2.91M shares. Cap Ww owns 1.16 million shares. Stelac Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,974 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Griffin Asset Incorporated reported 18,738 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Incorporated owns 4,419 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 30,188 were reported by Mckinley Capital Management Delaware. Bluefin Trading holds 0.04% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris And Ca stated it has 39,294 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $665,602 activity. GILBERT STEVEN J also bought $665,602 worth of Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management and Oaktree Capital Group Announce the Commencement of the Election Period and the Mailing of Forms of Election – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield, Oaktree Capital set deadline for consideration election – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.