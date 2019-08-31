Gabelli Securities Has Decreased Its Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Holding as Shares Declined; Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Stake in Lennar (LEN) by $566,244 as Stock Declined

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 97,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 32,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 130,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.14. About 1.28M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 919,106 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.12 million, up from 907,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 2.49 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S G Corp Com New (NYSE:USG) by 40,000 shares to 457,342 shares, valued at $19.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belmond Ltd Cl A (NYSE:BEL) by 172,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 686,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

