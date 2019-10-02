Gabelli Securities Has Decreased Its Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) Position by $4.42 Million; Granite Investment Partners Holds Stake in Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR)

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 8,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 47,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, up from 38,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 632,992 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) by 91.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 31,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $419,000, down from 34,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Prodtns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 8.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $933.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grifols Sa Sp Adr Rep B Nvt (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 86,700 shares to 377,871 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (NYSE:OAK) by 184,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 29.89 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

