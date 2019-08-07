Gabelli Securities Has Decreased By $4.74 Million Its A T & T (New) (T) Position; Corecommodity Management Trimmed Its Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stake

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased A T & T Inc (New) (T) stake by 75.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 152,931 shares as A T & T Inc (New) (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Gabelli Securities Inc holds 50,700 shares with $1.59 million value, down from 203,631 last quarter. A T & T Inc (New) now has $248.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 10.68 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated Network Core; 13/03/2018 – AT&T `NO BLACK-OUT’ OFFER CAN BE INTRODUCED AT MERGER TRIAL; 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) stake by 18.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 13,199 shares as Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF)’s stock rose 14.48%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 57,444 shares with $2.35 million value, down from 70,643 last quarter. Cf Inds Hldgs Inc now has $11.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 515,272 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Investment House Ltd stated it has 3 shares. Highstreet Asset Management reported 28,022 shares. Miller Howard Investments New York invested 0.06% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has 0.03% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 191,829 shares. Moreover, Hartford Inv Management Co has 0.03% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 24,806 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 29.23M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. National Pension Serv has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Hussman Strategic Inc accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Robertson Opportunity Limited Liability Company holds 25,700 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. 9,745 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Ameriprise accumulated 1.26 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 2,984 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 1.33% or 57,444 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp has invested 0.05% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Among 6 analysts covering CF Industries (NYSE:CF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CF Industries had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, March 26. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CF in report on Friday, August 2 with “Hold” rating. Susquehanna maintained CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of CF in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating.

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) stake by 77,825 shares to 276,329 valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Highpoint Res Corp stake by 189,530 shares and now owns 239,977 shares. Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) was raised too.

Gabelli Securities Inc increased Integrated Device Tech Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDTI) stake by 379,536 shares to 712,528 valued at $34.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco (NASDAQ:PACB) stake by 720,064 shares and now owns 1.21M shares. Navigators Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:NAVG) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

