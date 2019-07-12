Gabelli Securities Has Cut Its Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Holding by $8.62 Million; Pdc Energy (PDCE) Position Lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 97,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 130,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $96.55. About 1.39M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 9314.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 54,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,794 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 974,028 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 36.82% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24 were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 87,260 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 2,040 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Voya Inv Mgmt has 55,226 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc accumulated 0.06% or 130,321 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 1.56 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Caymus Partners Lp has invested 5.05% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has 29,609 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pier Ltd Liability Co has 1.25% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). The New York-based Miller Howard Invests Ny has invested 0.08% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company reported 5,061 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 2.92M shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 186,767 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $276,685 activity. $22,500 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares were sold by Lauck Lance. 1,500 shares valued at $51,315 were sold by Crisafio Anthony J on Thursday, January 31.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 6,472 shares to 469 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SIZE) by 4,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $413.24 million for 16.31 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Speedway A (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 30,064 shares to 71,624 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tkk Symphony Acquistion Cor by 208,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco (NASDAQ:PACB).