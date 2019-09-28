Gabelli Securities Has Cut Connecticut Wtr Svc Com (CTWS) Holding by $561,384; Valuation Rose; Earnest Partners Holds Holding in Moog (MOG.A)

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com (CTWS) by 49.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 8,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The hedge fund held 8,464 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $590,000, down from 16,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $846.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.11. About 14,926 shares traded. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) has risen 8.20% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTWS News: 25/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Last Week Rejected Separate Bid From Ever; 26/04/2018 – SJW BOARD REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO DEAL WITH CONNECTICUT WATER; 30/05/2018 – Baseball News Source: Connecticut Water Service Inc $CTWS Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share; 31/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Announces Amendment to Merger Agreement with SJW Group to Allow for Solicitation of Alternative Proposals; 10/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Inc. Shareholders Elect Directors, Ratify Auditors, and Approve Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation; 31/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Has Right to Review Alternative Proposals Until July 14; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER: EVERSOURCE PROPOSAL NOT SUPERIOR; 02/05/2018 – SJW Group Comments on Cal Water’s Proxy Contest and Reaffirms Commitment to Merger of Equals with Connecticut Water; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – BOARD CONCLUDED EVERSOURCE ENERGY’S PROPOSAL IS NOT SUPERIOR PROPOSAL OR REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 09/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 13,078 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 958,798 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.75M, up from 945,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.71. About 84,879 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC QTRLY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATIONS OF $1.16; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.B); 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY SALES ABOUT $2.69B, EST. $2.62B; 01/05/2018 – Federal-Mogul Motorparts Receives ACPN Content Excellence Award for MOOG® Hub Assemblies Catalog; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – QTRLY GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $.39; 08/03/2018 – Extensive New Campaign Reminds Auto Service Professionals, ‘If it’s Not in a MOOG® Box, it’s Not MOOG’; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – Moog Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.69B; 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q EPS 39c; 27/04/2018 – Moog to Wind Down Activities in Wind Pitch Control Business by Year-End

Analysts await Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 6.87% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.31 per share. CTWS’s profit will be $14.72M for 14.37 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Connecticut Water Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 82.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold CTWS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 5.59 million shares or 2.27% more from 5.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 49,595 shares. 297 are held by Us Financial Bank De. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). 200 are held by Huntington Bank & Trust. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Proshare Llc reported 171,366 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 434,150 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) for 13,808 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Renaissance Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Nuance Ltd has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Raymond James And Assoc reported 18,894 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS).

More notable recent Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) news were published by:

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $933.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nebula Acquisition Corp Com Cl by 114,200 shares to 393,293 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Megalith Financial Acquisition by 32,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 443,200 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New Com Cl A.