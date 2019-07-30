Gabelli Securities Has Cut By $469,452 Its Genworth Finl Com Cl A (GNW) Holding; Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Shorts Lowered By 4.42%

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (GNW) stake by 44.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 156,484 shares as Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (GNW)’s stock declined 26.36%. The Gabelli Securities Inc holds 195,921 shares with $750,000 value, down from 352,405 last quarter. Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A now has $1.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 2.62 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) had a decrease of 4.42% in short interest. AKTS's SI was 2.04M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.42% from 2.13M shares previously. With 203,500 avg volume, 10 days are for Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)'s short sellers to cover AKTS's short positions. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 370,626 shares traded. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) has risen 11.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. The company has market cap of $168.62 million. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.