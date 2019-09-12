Gabelli Securities Decreased Connecticut Wtr Svc Com (CTWS) Holding By $561,384; Last Week Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) Coverage

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com (CTWS) stake by 49.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 8,136 shares as Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com (CTWS)’s stock rose 1.50%. The Gabelli Securities Inc holds 8,464 shares with $590,000 value, down from 16,600 last quarter. Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com now has $846.00M valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.1. About 9,289 shares traded. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) has risen 8.20% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTWS News: 15/03/2018 – Connecticut Water Service 2017 Rev $113.8M; 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY – EXPRESSED ITS INTEREST IN PURSUING AN ACQUISITION OF CONNECTICUT WATER IN 2017; 27/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO ACQUIRE CONNECTICUT WATER; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER – EVERSOURCE ENERGY WILL BE AMONG THOSE INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN SOLICITATION PROCESS; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – IF DEAL WITH SJW GROUP TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, SJW WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO CASH FEE OF $42.5 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Raises Dividend to 31.25c; 09/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 04/05/2018 – Eversource Sends Open Letter to Connecticut Water Shareholders; 25/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Inc. Shareholders Elect Directors, Ratify Auditors, and Approve Advisory Vote on Executive Compensat

Among 2 analysts covering Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intra-Cellular Therapies has $2100 highest and $1600 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 75.36% above currents $10.55 stock price. Intra-Cellular Therapies had 3 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $2100 target in Thursday, August 8 report. See Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) latest ratings:

Gabelli Securities Inc increased Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (NYSE:OAK) stake by 184,912 shares to 344,259 valued at $17.06M in 2019Q2. It also upped Nebula Acquisition Corp Com Cl stake by 114,200 shares and now owns 393,293 shares. Gcp Applied Technologies Incco was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold CTWS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 5.59 million shares or 2.27% more from 5.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Bancorp reported 0.01% stake. Dearborn Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). American Interest Grp Inc invested in 0% or 7,701 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) for 3,500 shares. Blackhill Capital Inc holds 0.04% or 4,000 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd has 19,952 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) for 10,154 shares. Raymond James Associate invested in 18,894 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 4,133 shares. 289 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Financial Architects invested 0% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 16,158 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management Inc has 1,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 4,887 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 6.87% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.31 per share. CTWS’s profit will be $14.72M for 14.36 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Connecticut Water Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 82.09% EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.32 million activity. $1.26M worth of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) was bought by Alafi Christopher D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.58 million shares or 6.28% less from 36.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 14,900 shares. Wasatch Advsrs Inc accumulated 2.35 million shares. Franklin Resources invested 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Citigroup invested in 16,084 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 20,425 shares. Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Clear Street Markets Ltd Llc holds 45,735 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 6,019 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 64,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 210,531 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 39,914 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Crow Point Partners Ltd invested in 0.02% or 11,499 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,671 shares or 0% of the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company has market cap of $570.05 million. The firm is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. It currently has negative earnings. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.