Gabelli Securities Decreased By $469,452 Its Genworth Finl Com Cl A (GNW) Stake; American Electric Technologies (AETI) Has 0.8 Sentiment

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (GNW) stake by 44.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gabelli Securities Inc analyzed 156,484 shares as Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (GNW)'s stock rose 4.72%. The Gabelli Securities Inc holds 195,921 shares with $750,000 value, down from 352,405 last quarter. Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A now has $2.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 5.86M shares traded or 65.63% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500.

American Electric Technologies Inc (AETI) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 4 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 5 sold and reduced stakes in American Electric Technologies Inc. The funds in our database now have: 2.16 million shares, down from 2.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding American Electric Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

The stock increased 4.21% or $0.036 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8901. About 99,646 shares traded or 68.47% up from the average. American Electric Technologies, Inc (AETI) has declined 23.92% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.92% the S&P500.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in American Electric Technologies, Inc for 666,168 shares. Wealthquest Corp owns 2,695 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sfmg Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 493,986 shares. The Texas-based Financial Advisory Group has invested 0.01% in the stock. Ariel Investments Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 178,664 shares.

American Electric Technologies, Inc

Gabelli Securities Inc increased Lennar B Shares stake by 64,366 shares to 178,016 valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped International Speedway A (NASDAQ:ISCA) stake by 30,064 shares and now owns 71,624 shares. Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs Cl was raised too.