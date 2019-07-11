Gabelli Securities Cut Its Genworth Finl Com Cl A (GNW) Stake by $469,452; Share Price Declined; Mitchell Group Position in Continental Resources (CLR) Upped by $2.44 Million as Stock Value Declined

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.32. About 1.23 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (GNW) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 156,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 195,921 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 352,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 1.66 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 35.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNW’s profit will be $130.87M for 3.75 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $78.84 million activity. McNabb John T II also bought $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Wednesday, June 5.

