Gabelli Securities Cut Its Genworth Finl Com Cl A (GNW) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Ashford Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in American Software (AMSWA) by $1.11 Million

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Software Inc. (AMSWA) by 60.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 101,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% . The hedge fund held 64,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772,000, down from 165,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 96,106 shares traded or 34.34% up from the average. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 15/05/2018 – NGC Named as Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider; 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning Excellence; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 15/05/2018 – Brightstar and Logility Highlight the Impact of Sales & Operations Planning for the Fast-Paced Mobile Device Market at ASCI; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 06/03/2018 Live Webcast: Logility Presents Accelerate Supply Chain Performance Using Advanced Analytics; 27/03/2018 – NGC Software’s Mark Burstein Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Pro to Know of the Year; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSWA); 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (GNW) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 156,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 195,921 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 352,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 1.71 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 437,766 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 18,958 shares. 1.58 million are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Prudential owns 5.08M shares. State Street Corp accumulated 0.01% or 19.66 million shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp has 63,274 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 8.31M shares or 0.01% of the stock. 10.66M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Nomura Asset Mngmt Commerce, a Japan-based fund reported 24,100 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 2.22M shares in its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 5.79M shares. 160,100 were reported by Omers Administration. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 334,716 shares. Alyeska Investment Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.72M shares. Scotia Capital reported 43,198 shares stake.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Belmond Ltd Cl A (NYSE:BEL) by 172,704 shares to 686,104 shares, valued at $17.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 415,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 928,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd Shs (NYSE:TVPT).

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genworth Q1 net investment income rises 1.7% Q/Q – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mmtec leads financial gainers, YRIV and VCTR the only losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genworth to explore selling MI Canada – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/13/2019: GNW,BBU,SUPV,UDR – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks Under $5 to Buy for Fall – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “B. Riley leaves AMSWA sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Software +1% on mixed Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 19, 2019 : ORCL, SCS, AOBC, AMSWA – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Software: Beware Of The Headlines, The Opportunity Is In The Cloud – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Edited Transcript of AMSWA earnings conference call or presentation 19-Jun-19 9:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.43M for 78.80 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 86,622 shares to 836,898 shares, valued at $29.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).