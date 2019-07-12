Gabelli Securities Cut Its Genworth Finl Com Cl A (GNW) Position as Share Value Declined; As American Financial Group (AFG) Valuation Rose, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Lowered Its Position

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in American Financial Group Inc (AFG) by 96.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 101,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 105,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in American Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $105.15. About 149,381 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (GNW) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 156,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 195,921 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 352,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $3.895. About 663,062 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Belmond Ltd Cl A (NYSE:BEL) by 172,704 shares to 686,104 shares, valued at $17.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S G Corp Com New (NYSE:USG) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% or 58.27M shares in its portfolio. Utd Serv Automobile Association owns 115,908 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Nomura has 52,257 shares. Westchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 372,802 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 59,006 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Jefferies Limited Liability Corp reported 281,849 shares. Oppenheimer And accumulated 0.01% or 58,726 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 2.08 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited reported 0% stake. Wms Prtn Limited Liability owns 13,000 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Tig Advisors Limited Co owns 644,990 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 35.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNW’s profit will be $130.83M for 3.75 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 0.98% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AFG’s profit will be $180.85M for 13.01 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sp Adr by 816,530 shares to 2.51 million shares, valued at $140.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) by 142,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Allison Transmission Holding (NYSE:ALSN).

