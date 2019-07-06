Gabelli Hlthcare & Wellness (GRX) Holder Rmb Capital Management Cut Position by $361,090; Savant Capital Upped Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding by $800,226

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gabelli Hlthcare & Wellness (GRX) by 60.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 36,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,032 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253,000, down from 60,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gabelli Hlthcare & Wellness for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 28,552 shares traded. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) has risen 7.52% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.09% the S&P500.

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $211.24. About 1.72M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 76,411 shares. 3,036 shares were sold by Henry Daniel, worth $537,767 on Wednesday, February 6. The insider MCKENNA ANDREW J sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41M. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs invested 0.29% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bp Public Ltd has 0.62% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 84,200 shares. Pggm holds 106,619 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.21% or 1.31 million shares. Farmers And Merchants holds 0.95% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 75,062 shares. Daiwa Sb accumulated 51,130 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Limited has 57,713 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Cypress Limited Liability Com (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 6,530 shares. American Natl Insur Tx owns 85,665 shares. Allen Investment Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,007 shares. Chilton Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,447 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fort Washington Incorporated Oh has invested 0.66% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cibc has 381,028 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Retail Bank has 0.68% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Opus Cap Group Limited Liability Com invested 0.28% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 4,142 shares to 1,917 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 38,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,458 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold GRX shares while 12 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 10.50% less from 5.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Finance Serv Grp Inc has 0% invested in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX). 338,667 are held by Gamco Investors Inc Et Al. 338,290 were reported by Cohen & Steers. Us Bankshares De reported 87 shares. Stephens Ar holds 74,323 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. National Asset stated it has 10,960 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc holds 0% or 12,596 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Services Net Limited Co has 0% invested in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) for 1,321 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 77,660 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 46 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) or 623,902 shares. Illinois-based Rmb Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX). Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 363 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Inc has 0.42% invested in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $210,000 activity.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 9,023 shares to 54,949 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Victory Cap Hldgs Inc by 126,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 770,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.