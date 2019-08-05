Gabelli Funds Upped Its Clovis Oncology Com (CLVS) Holding; Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Shorts Raised By 2.23%

Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GALT) had an increase of 2.23% in short interest. GALT’s SI was 3.80 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.23% from 3.71 million shares previously. With 408,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GALT)’s short sellers to cover GALT’s short positions. The SI to Galectin Therapeutics Inc’s float is 11.04%. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 195,472 shares traded. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) has declined 25.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GALT News: 14/05/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS TO STUDY GR-MD-02 FOR NASH CIRRHOSIS; 05/03/2018 Galectin Therapeutics Announces Record Date and Annual Stockholders Meeting Date for 2018; 15/05/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC GALT.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 29/03/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics 2017 Loss/Shr 49c; 14/05/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS MOVES GR-MD-02 TO PHASE 3 DEVELOPMENT; 29/03/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics 2017 Loss $17.5M; 14/05/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC – “DISAGREE WITH FDA’S DECISION NOT TO GRANT BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION AT THIS TIME”; 04/04/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaker Oral Presentation at The International Liver Congress 2018; 16/04/2018 – GALT: GR-MD-02 SHOWED STAT SIG IMPROVEMENT IN PORTAL PRESSURE; 16/04/2018 – GALT:STUDY PATIENTS W/ NASH CIRRHOSIS W/OUT ESOPHAGEAL VARICES

Gabelli Funds Llc increased Clovis Oncology Inc Com (CLVS) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gabelli Funds Llc acquired 29,800 shares as Clovis Oncology Inc Com (CLVS)’s stock declined 40.43%. The Gabelli Funds Llc holds 44,700 shares with $1.11M value, up from 14,900 last quarter. Clovis Oncology Inc Com now has $487.11 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 1.31 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC WANTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA ON ROCILETINIB; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss $77.7M; 10/05/2018 – Tesaro, Clovis Look to Catalyst-Rich Year to Pull Them From Rut; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA® (RU; 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cance

Since February 7, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $20.45 million activity. Another trade for 21,000 shares valued at $100,972 was made by Uihlein Richard E on Friday, April 5. $39,102 worth of stock was bought by FREEMAN KEVIN D on Friday, May 31. On Friday, May 31 CALLICUTT JACK W bought $10,075 worth of Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) or 2,354 shares. The insider ELDRED KARY bought 3,033 shares worth $12,981. $3,214 worth of stock was bought by LEWIS JOEL on Friday, April 5. 18,578 shares were bought by OMENN GILBERT S, worth $79,514 on Friday, May 31.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The company has market cap of $192.06 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor , a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis.

Among 2 analysts covering Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galectin Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 6.26 million shares or 31.05% more from 4.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,754 are held by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Blackrock holds 595,501 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.07% or 754,355 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability accumulated 82,494 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.01% in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) or 176,222 shares. Cutter Communications Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 56,800 shares. Susquehanna Int Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT). Cwm Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares. 19,093 are owned by Alpine Global Ltd Limited Liability Company. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 363,472 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Llp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT). Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 279,748 shares. Moreover, Optimum has 0% invested in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) for 20 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Galectin Therapeutics Submits Phase 3 NASH-RX Protocol in Nash Cirrhosis to FDA – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Reports FDA Submission of Phase 3 NASH-RX Protocol in Nash Cirrhosis – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Galectin Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GALT)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Galectin sets lower price in rights offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Clovis Oncology had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) CEO Patrick Mahaffy on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Signs Cancer Drug Licensing Deal, Adamis Offering, Surmodics Surges On Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) stake by 248,000 shares to 32,000 valued at $956,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 53,850 shares and now owns 88,200 shares. J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.