Gabelli Funds Upped Holding in Cutera Com (CUTR) by $584,800; As Sprouts Fmrs Mkt (SFM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Fil LTD Lifted Its Position

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 65,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 417,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, up from 351,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $17.49. About 1.91 million shares traded or 14.71% up from the average. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 3.30% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Sees 2018 Sales Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Had Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFM); 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS $1.22 TO $1.28; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 2.7%; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.5% TO 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $165 MLN – $170 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 NET SALES GROWTH 10.5% TO 11.5%

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Cutera Inc Com (CUTR) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 34,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 644,807 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39M, up from 610,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Cutera Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.65M market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 51,087 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 53.30% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – CUTERA INC SAYS NEEDS ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, ANALYSIS AND REVIEW THEREOF BY EXTERNAL AUDIT FIRM; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $178 MLN TO $181 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Backs 2018 Rev $178M-$181M; 21/05/2018 – Cutera at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cutera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUTR); 28/03/2018 – Cutera at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.03 TO $1.11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CUTR shares while 22 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cutera Appoints Katherine Zanotti and Joseph Whitters to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cutera Announces Appointment of Jason Richey as Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “When Thomas Peterffy Expresses Liquidity Concerns, Sit Up And Take Notice – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cutera, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cutera Announces Leadership Change and Preliminary Financial Results for Full Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mueller Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MLI) by 21,254 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $71.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp Com (NASDAQ:CY) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478,000 shares, and cut its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (NYSE:T).

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 600,000 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $24.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 7,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,127 shares, and cut its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings.