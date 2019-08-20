Gabelli Funds Trimmed T (TMUS) Position by $952,200 as Stock Value Rose; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Wills Financial Group Lifted Its Stake by $481,404

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 13,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 354,685 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.51M, down from 368,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $78. About 285,670 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 08/05/2018 – ABC13 Houston: #BREAKING: T-Mobile outage reported among customers in Housto; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s: Proposed Merger Of Sprint And T-Mobile Would Be Positive For Sprint’s Spectrum Abs, Negative For Wireless Tower Abs; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 01/05/2018 – Trump Once Called T-Mobile `Terrible’ and Now CEO Comes Calling; 25/05/2018 – Lewandowski is getting paid by T-Mobile as part of the contract with Turnberry, according to documents reviewed by the Journal, as well as people familiar with his involvement; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA TO PAY $40 MILLION CIVIL PENALTY TO RESOLVE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATION OVER RURAL CALL COMPLETION -STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile fined $40 million over failing calls and false ringtones in rural areas; 27/04/2018 – An on-again, off-again merger between U.S. mobile carriers T-Mobile and Sprint is on again and could be sealed in days

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 5,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 34,572 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 28,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $80.77. About 2.02M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11,368 shares to 2,264 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Capital Management Company stated it has 74,147 shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. Carderock Capital Management accumulated 47,433 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr has invested 0.62% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lifeplan Financial Group holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 730 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 1.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.20 million shares. Estabrook reported 47,310 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 179,225 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Toth Fin Advisory Corp has invested 0.19% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.67% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Martin Currie has 0.41% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 68,590 shares. Patten And Patten Tn invested 0.88% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Saturna Cap Corp has 32,183 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bailard Inc holds 0.04% or 8,168 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc invested in 38,031 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Limited reported 119,056 shares stake. Act Ii Mngmt Lp holds 56,731 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 41,433 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 144,933 shares. 329,550 are owned by Renaissance Ltd Liability Company. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 75,388 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Lmr Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 15,920 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 607,067 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp reported 135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & has invested 0.1% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 330,388 shares. 3,253 were accumulated by Tiger Eye Limited Liability Corp. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2,963 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 0.06% or 5.72 million shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.10M for 18.93 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

