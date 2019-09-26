Gabelli Funds Stake In Spark Therapeutics Com (ONCE) Was Has Raised; Carret Asset Management Raised Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $736,377 as Valuation Declined

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc Com (ONCE) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 30,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 622,467 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.73M, up from 592,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $98.02. About 1.45 million shares traded or 253.97% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500.

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 389 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, up from 1,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $26.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.33. About 3.53M shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 05/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP’S AMAZON CONCERNS `VERY REASONABLE’; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes; 01/05/2018 – President Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON: RING VIDEO DOORBELL HAS A NEW EVERYDAY PRICE OF $99

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritas Invest Mgmt (Uk) owns 323 shares. 13,031 were reported by Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 923 shares. Claar Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 4.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,500 shares. Wealthquest has 0.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 581 shares. Antipodean Advsr Limited Liability has 8.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,650 shares. Cap Fund Management accumulated 0.04% or 2,611 shares. Florida-based Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc has invested 0.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moody Bank Trust Division holds 30,899 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Mengis Cap Mgmt reported 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Company reported 7,146 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 2,108 shares. Intersect Capital reported 1,284 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of America Corp De has 1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $629.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Qual Inc Rlty F (RQI) by 24,290 shares to 31,610 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,763 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA).

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco Inc Com (NYSE:GGG) by 31,000 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $54.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar B Shares by 71,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF).