Gabelli Funds Stake In Navigators Group Com (NAVG) Was Lifted; Sectoral Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by $1.81 Million as Stock Value Declined

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc Com (NAVG) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 75,925 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 314,523 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.98 million, up from 238,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG); 09/04/2018 – AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA – 20.2 PCT OF COMMERCIAL NAVIGATORS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ON STRIKE ON APRIL 10; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $393.3 MLN, UP 16.6%; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Rev $344.2M; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Navigators International Insurance Company Ltd

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 218,697 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43M, down from 257,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 2.91 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 10/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Fri, 4/20/2018, 8:00 PM; 07/04/2018 – #2 UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $BMY $NLNK; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 9,340 shares in its portfolio. Westend Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Edgestream Prtn LP has 74,233 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bellecapital Int reported 19,833 shares stake. 16,600 are owned by Bell Bancorporation. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 3.08 million shares. Product Prtn Ltd holds 645,994 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. 1,443 are owned by Vestor Capital Ltd Co. Hamel Assoc accumulated 8,973 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 578,575 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 10 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,032 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.28% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Baltimore has 7,145 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Savara Inc by 49,700 shares to 896,200 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stemline Therapeut (NASDAQ:STML) by 557,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 596,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Obseva Sa.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.32 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc Com (NYSE:PAG) by 15,100 shares to 114,000 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (NYSE:MMC) by 39,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp Com (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Citigroup Incorporated reported 41,899 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 35,879 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Us Natl Bank De invested in 0% or 340 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap LP stated it has 31,753 shares. Metropolitan Life Commerce New York accumulated 15,452 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 9,065 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,043 are owned by Pnc Fin Gp. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability reported 280,066 shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 4,910 shares. Aperio Grp Lc, a California-based fund reported 11,436 shares. 704,675 were reported by State Street Corporation. Parametric Portfolio Ltd invested in 0% or 73,447 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 5,701 shares.

