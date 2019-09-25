Gabelli Funds Raised National Beverage Com (FIZZ) Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Harvey Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in National Beverage Corp Com (FIZZ) by 31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The institutional investor held 48,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, up from 37,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in National Beverage Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 31,163 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 2,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 61,345 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22 million, up from 58,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $137.4. About 6.28 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Louisiana Pacific Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 30,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $12.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc (NYSE:TR) by 37,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,240 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold FIZZ shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 14.46 million shares or 37.63% more from 10.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 94,688 were accumulated by Epoch Inv. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 16,125 shares. 2.67M are owned by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 10,039 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,203 shares. Gabelli Funds reported 48,600 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 76,366 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 8,407 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 613 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 11,240 shares. 215,970 are owned by Northern Tru Corporation. Quantitative Investment Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Oakworth Capital invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Carroll Fincl Assoc has 0% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for 97 shares.