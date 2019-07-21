Gabelli Funds Raised Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding by $8.95 Million as Stock Rose; Cook & Bynum Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD)

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 53,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.14M, up from 192,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $566.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $198.36. About 12.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is to blame for the data scandal: UK lawmaker; 09/05/2018 – Tech Today: Match Faces Facebook, Cutting Broadcom, Twilio Rising — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Facebook takes $35bn battering as backlash rises over data harvest claims; 22/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s meeting with EU officials will be broadcast live on the European Parliament’s website on Tuesday; 26/03/2018 – Facebook has come under intense scrutiny from users, lawmakers and investors following allegations from a whistleblower that it allowed British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica to improperly use data; 01/05/2018 – Watch LIVE as Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote address at the annual Facebook F8 developers conference; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Pallone Says Cambridge Leak Shows ‘Laws Are Not Working’; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Senate Testimony on Facebook Data Set for April 10; 19/03/2018 – Media Expert Kirkpatrick Predicts More Problems for Facebook (Video)

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07 million, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.53% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $94.28. About 5.05M shares traded or 265.36% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 44,500 shares to 483,672 shares, valued at $32.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nevro Corp Com by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,500 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc Shs Cl C (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lateef Invest Mgmt Lp invested in 1,931 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mai Capital Management holds 39,657 shares. 229,357 are held by Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership. Fiduciary Finance Of The Southwest Tx reported 12,030 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1,310 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,429 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 750 shares. Scharf Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,215 shares. Putnam Invests Lc stated it has 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tanaka Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.28% or 554 shares. Department Mb Bancorporation N A has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Burney Communications, a Virginia-based fund reported 27,719 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 1.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.22M shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was made by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hayek Kallen Invest Management holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 9,805 shares. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 1,979 shares in its portfolio. 34,869 are owned by Sei Invs. Beacon Gp holds 0.36% or 26,106 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Hightower reported 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Norris Perne French Llp Mi has 115,719 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Associated Banc owns 76,806 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) accumulated 1,174 shares. Willingdon Wealth owns 27,884 shares. 343,966 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability. Moreover, Investec Asset Mngmt North America has 0.06% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 7,549 shares. 277,898 were accumulated by Academy Inc Tx. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).