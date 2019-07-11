Gabelli Funds Raised Intuitive Surgical Com New (ISRG) Stake By $11.51 Million; Premier Asset Managment Increased Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Holding

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) stake by 4.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Premier Asset Managment Llc acquired 6,520 shares as Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK)’s stock rose 15.26%. The Premier Asset Managment Llc holds 154,670 shares with $9.22 million value, up from 148,150 last quarter. Tetra Tech Inc New now has $4.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $83.03. About 332,020 shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62

Gabelli Funds Llc increased Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (ISRG) stake by 85.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gabelli Funds Llc acquired 20,200 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (ISRG)’s stock declined 8.31%. The Gabelli Funds Llc holds 43,860 shares with $25.03M value, up from 23,660 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New now has $60.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $532.28. About 825,632 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, JNJ, STX – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analyst: Intuitive Surgical Could Lead Its Market For Another Decade – Schaeffers Research” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Will Earnings Season Prompt a Resurr-tech-tion? – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Global X Robotics and AI ETF Is Just OK Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Ltd holds 1,684 shares. Incorporated Ok has 3,475 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.24% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Fincl Architects has invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Llc has 0.21% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,490 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 193,521 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc reported 42,443 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 79,111 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 450 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested in 2.70 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 208 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 3,077 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 22. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Raymond James.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. The insider GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65M. Myriam Curet had sold 2,200 shares worth $1.09M. $3.94M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by MOHR MARSHALL. Another trade for 458 shares valued at $229,014 was sold by Samath Jamie.

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) stake by 379,000 shares to 2.32M valued at $48.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 39,500 shares and now owns 711,724 shares. Cooper Cos Inc Com New (NYSE:COO) was reduced too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $1.50 million activity. $623,895 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was sold by CARTER BRIAN N on Thursday, February 14. The insider CHRISTENSEN CRAIG L sold 625 shares worth $35,938. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider THOMPSON J KENNETH sold $441,923. LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER also sold $181,609 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Acquires UK-Based WYG, Expands Presence – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Shares in Tetra Tech Rocketed 51.7% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tetra (TTEK) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin, a California-based fund reported 155,000 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 190,168 shares. Whittier Tru Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.02% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,478 shares stake. Boston Ptnrs invested in 752,090 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Rathbone Brothers Public Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Brinker Incorporated holds 10,466 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 56,896 were reported by Leuthold Grp. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 4,899 shares. 232,800 are owned by Td Asset Mgmt.

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 7,082 shares to 17,434 valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 4,868 shares and now owns 14,726 shares. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) was reduced too.