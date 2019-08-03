Gabelli Funds Position in Xylem (XYL) Trimmed by $6.83 Million; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Stake in American Campus Communities (ACC) Decreased by $10.77 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) by 8.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 229,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.68M, down from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in American Campus Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 899,940 shares traded or 34.17% up from the average. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 86,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.80M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77.53. About 948,250 shares traded or 14.66% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,132 were accumulated by Element Management Ltd Company. 9,585 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 88,014 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Incorporated has invested 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Btim Corp holds 0.26% or 398,085 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management LP has 35,401 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council owns 57,800 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 174,400 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 36,040 shares stake. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 48,000 shares. 97,159 were accumulated by Comerica Bancshares. Ameritas invested in 40,097 shares. Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) or 25,022 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 12,650 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd holds 0.25% or 535,200 shares.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.14 million for 25.44 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 134,888 shares to 453,464 shares, valued at $90.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 10,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 766,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Student Housing: Fundamentals Remain Challenged – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Campus Communities declares $0.47 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Campus Receives Another Poor Grade – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Xylem (XYL) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Lowers FY19 EPS Guidance, Updates FY19 Revenue Mid-Point Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Xylem Inc (XYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xylem: A Climate Change Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,570 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund. Daruma Cap Mngmt Lc holds 46,218 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Sei Com invested in 88,968 shares. Tennessee-based Patten Group has invested 1.08% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset reported 11,824 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Greenwood Capital Ltd Liability owns 0.14% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 6,703 shares. 32,143 were reported by Natixis Lp. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc owns 496,800 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fin Services has 22,565 shares. Btim owns 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 3,016 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 17,500 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $128.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc Cl A (NYSE:DATA) by 26,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM).