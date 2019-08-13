Gabelli Funds Position In Cbs Class A (CBS.A) Was Has Lifted; As Pan American Silver (PAAS) Share Value Rose, Holder Oppenheimer & Close Raised Its Holding

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 4.14 million shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 10/05/2018 – Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER MINE CLOSED DUE TO PERSONAL PREVENTION:GOVT; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp Class A (CBS.A) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 27,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.82M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 7,542 shares traded or 33.79% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS.A) has declined 10.33% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.33% the S&P500.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS.A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CBS (CBS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CBS and Nexstar Media Group Renew Affiliation Agreements – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CBS and Altice USA Reach New Comprehensive Content Carriage Agreement – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS.A) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: CBS and Viacom Apparently Set a Date, OrganiGram Nixes Experiment – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Corporation (CBS) CEO Joe Ianniello on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Braves Group C by 11,800 shares to 964,581 shares, valued at $26.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc Com (NYSE:PAG) by 15,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,000 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper&Gold C (NYSE:FCX).

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Successful New ETFs of Q2 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Silver Stocks to Buy: WPM, AG and PAAS – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pan American Silver Completes Acquisition of Tahoe Resources – Business Wire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe Delivers Via PaaS – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “VIDEO â€” Ross Beaty: Equinox Gold is Not the End – Investing News Network” with publication date: August 07, 2019.