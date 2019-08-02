Gabelli Funds Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Trimmed by $20.52 Million as Stock Price Declined; Greatmark Investment Partners Decreased Position in Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) by $342,070

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 53,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 88,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.64 million, down from 142,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $334.29. About 6.39 million shares traded or 40.26% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation Says Combined List Price of 6 Boeing 787-9 Aircraft is US$1.69 Billion; 22/03/2018 – AVIATION CAPITAL TAKES DELIVERY OF SECOND BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – IF RUSSIAN LEGISLATION ADOPTED RUSSIA WILL STOP EXPORTING TITANIUM TO BOEING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN SENATOR; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.22% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $91.7. About 3.20M shares traded or 131.25% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) by 5,365 shares to 43,895 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT).

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:FANG) by 36,000 shares to 143,528 shares, valued at $14.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. Leisure Capital, California-based fund reported 979 shares. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 17,199 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Co holds 0.62% or 34,329 shares. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc has invested 1.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Macnealy Hoover Management stated it has 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). S&T Bank & Trust Pa accumulated 0.28% or 3,298 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 17,997 shares. Markston Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Charter holds 0.49% or 10,651 shares in its portfolio. Kessler Inv Group Ltd Co reported 3.2% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Limited Partnership accumulated 0.69% or 61,000 shares. Royal London Asset holds 0% or 215,191 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability reported 196,516 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.68 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.