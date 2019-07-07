Gabelli Funds Maintains Stake in Colfax Com (CFX); As Pool (POOL) Market Value Rose, Rk Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $2.01 Million

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Colfax Corp Com (CFX) by 91.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 27,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,000 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 30,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Colfax Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 1.02M shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 17.73% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 27,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $192.58. About 132,822 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Convergence Partners Lc holds 0.23% or 36,103 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 3,734 shares. James Invest Rech reported 0.05% stake. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0.01% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 0% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 11,000 shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 77 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Markel owns 1.14M shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Plc invested in 19,693 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.32 million are owned by Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc. 240,700 were accumulated by Alps. The Massachusetts-based Geode Llc has invested 0.01% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Cooke Bieler LP invested in 6.56M shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX).

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Janus Henderson Group Plc by 47,000 shares to 533,000 shares, valued at $13.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli And Company (NYSE:LLY) by 63,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,398 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Group A.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 16.07% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.8 per share. POOL’s profit will be $129.25M for 14.81 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.85% EPS growth.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 77,800 shares to 243,200 shares, valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based Ameritas has invested 0.09% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 75,814 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 62,270 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Lp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 78,335 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs accumulated 0% or 26 shares. Brinker Capital reported 10,400 shares. Diligent Limited accumulated 9,666 shares. Clough Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). World Invsts reported 529,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Torray Limited Liability Co reported 0.12% stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.02% or 57,906 shares in its portfolio. 10,500 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Fisher Asset Management Lc invested in 590,696 shares or 0.12% of the stock. M&T Bank Corporation stated it has 3,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability invested in 8,892 shares.