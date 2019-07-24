Gabelli Funds Lowered Its Position in Chemed (CHE) as Stock Rose; Proxima Capital Management Lowered Stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by $2.29 Million

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 35.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 196,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.19% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 2.09M shares traded or 75.49% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 6.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 30/05/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Look out Ally, Santander Consumer: Here comes Fiat Chrysler; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Chemed Corporation (CHE) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.81M, down from 112,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Chemed Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $372.88. About 84,355 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 1.43% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M

More notable recent Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “These were the best Cincinnati stocks in 2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on January 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “VITAS Healthcare Introduces New Regional Medical Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roto-Rooter Buys Oakland, California, Franchise – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 24 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset owns 1,680 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,305 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 43 shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 45,912 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gam Ag has 676 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.05% or 74,200 shares. Chicago Equity Prns reported 14,082 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Commerce Commercial Bank holds 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) or 765 shares. Franklin invested in 2,307 shares. 16,750 are held by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 3,300 shares. Citadel stated it has 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 651,303 shares. 21 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE).

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) by 210,800 shares to 441,000 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc Com (NYSE:NYCB) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 179,970 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Management owns 237,400 shares. Prudential Fin Inc owns 759,434 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust holds 683,884 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 17,383 were accumulated by United Service Automobile Association. Us Bankshares De accumulated 2,555 shares or 0% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services holds 0.2% or 45,047 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Sterling Mngmt Limited holds 186,710 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has invested 1.21% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Jacobs Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.04% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Cap Fund Management Sa invested in 13,211 shares. 75,348 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md.

More notable recent Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Santander Consumer USA cut to neutral by Susquehanna – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SC Health Corporation Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “First National Bank Appoints Regional Market Executive for South Carolina – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Santander Consumer Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Santander Consumer USA -1.3% after Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.