Gabelli Funds Lowered Its International Business (IBM) Stake; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Lifted Citigroup (C) Stake By $630,044

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased International Business (IBM) stake by 22.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 11,000 shares as International Business (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Gabelli Funds Llc holds 37,000 shares with $5.22 million value, down from 48,000 last quarter. International Business now has $117.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.46% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 1.27 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 95.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc acquired 10,162 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 20,798 shares with $1.29M value, up from 10,636 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $139.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.84% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $61.69. About 9.43M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – GERSPACH: CITI NOW SEES 13% ROTCE IN 2020 FROM TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 10/05/2018 – CVR REFINING LP CVRR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 11/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day May 11; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF GHANA’S BANKING SUPERVISION HEAD GYASI SAYS ON CITI FM; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS PROPOSAL TO LOWER THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING FAILED WITH 49.8 PCT OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR, PRELIMINARY COUNT AT ANNUAL MEETING; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1; 05/04/2018 – AUSNUTRIA SAYS CITI AGRI FUND TO HOLD 25.18% AFTER DEALS

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $73 lowest target. $83.83’s average target is 35.89% above currents $61.69 stock price. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $99 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited reported 54,765 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Howard Hughes Med Institute has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brighton Jones Lc holds 0.07% or 8,829 shares. The California-based Checchi Advisers has invested 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dana Invest Advsr reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 297,208 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui invested 0.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amer Research Management Com holds 40 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc invested in 7,610 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Reliance Of Delaware has 0.14% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 13,979 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt invested in 1.57% or 48,043 shares. Rockland Co invested in 0.02% or 3,534 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,310 shares. Duff Phelps Invest holds 0.02% or 25,431 shares in its portfolio.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) stake by 5,773 shares to 32,083 valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) stake by 2,986 shares and now owns 7,321 shares. General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, August 5. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $155 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 6 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 1. Bank of America maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating.

Gabelli Funds Llc increased Navigators Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:NAVG) stake by 75,925 shares to 314,523 valued at $21.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) stake by 210,800 shares and now owns 441,000 shares. Wec Energy Group was raised too.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.52 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.