Gabelli Funds Lowered Entegris Com (ENTG) Holding by $455,000 as Shares Rose; Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Essent Group LTD Com (ESNT) by $368,295 as Share Value Rose

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd Com (ESNT) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 8,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,364 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, down from 91,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.73. About 811,962 shares traded or 32.34% up from the average. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 32.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc Com (ENTG) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, down from 208,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 1.78M shares traded or 14.02% up from the average. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $571.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shares Funds Portfolio Emg Mk Etf (GMM) by 11,623 shares to 52,026 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 1,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Lr Etf (ONEK).

Analysts await Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.14 per share. ESNT’s profit will be $127.87M for 8.79 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Essent Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Research reported 0.13% stake. Walthausen Comm Llc has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 3,645 shares. Cooke & Bieler LP has invested 0.17% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.18% or 69,246 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 15,659 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 1.96 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 24,196 shares in its portfolio. 2.19 million are owned by Macquarie Group Limited. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 255,146 shares. Shell Asset Management Company holds 0.02% or 20,464 shares. Moreover, Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 4,668 shares. 10,130 are held by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gru Limited Company. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 308,673 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $369,030 activity.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 4,500 shares to 89,200 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc Com (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).