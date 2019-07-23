Gabelli Funds Lifted Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (SASR); Ruggie Capital Group Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $510,853

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc Com (SASR) by 56.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 14,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,072 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 83,416 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 3,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 15 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $139.15. About 14.89 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Capital Ltd Company invested in 10,800 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Moody Bank Division invested in 1.99% or 613,567 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2.82 million shares or 2.98% of the stock. Moreover, Quadrant Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 1.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ci Invs reported 1.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Patten Grp Incorporated accumulated 51,669 shares. Moreover, Montgomery Invest Mgmt Inc has 0.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,478 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd invested in 765,539 shares. Crawford Counsel reported 3.28% stake. Jump Trading Ltd Liability reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bristol John W And Incorporated New York holds 926,073 shares. Finance Architects Incorporated invested in 3,260 shares or 0.67% of the stock. The Switzerland-based Swiss Retail Bank has invested 3.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farallon Capital Limited Liability invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reinhart Partners holds 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1,905 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Microsoft, Boeing and Netflix – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : PDBC, ZNGA, VSMV, VSDA, MSFT, VNQI – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Wall Street Has Such High Expectations for Microsoft Earnings and Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: A Trio of Buys; Tech Ramps Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Completes Acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2018. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sandy Spring Bank Appoints New Treasurer Nasdaq:SASR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $42,295 activity. Michael Mark C bought $12,323 worth of stock or 370 shares.