Gabelli Funds Lifted Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding; Shorts at Alcoa (AA) Raised By 10.42%

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) had an increase of 10.42% in short interest. AA’s SI was 5.96M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 10.42% from 5.40M shares previously. With 3.43M avg volume, 2 days are for Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)’s short sellers to cover AA’s short positions. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 2.72M shares traded. Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has declined 47.18% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AA News: 14/05/2018 – ALCOA CORP – NOTES WILL BE GUARANTEED ON SENIOR UNSECURED BASIS BY ALCOA & CERTAIN UNITS; 18/04/2018 – Alcoa Corporation 1Q Rev $3.1B; 18/04/2018 – ALCOA 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 69C; 14/05/2018 – Alcoa Corp Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in Alcoa; 03/04/2018 – Alcoa Corporation Signs Group Annuity Contracts to Transfer Canadian Pension Obligations and Assets; 10/04/2018 – ALCOA CEO: CHINA IS TAKING ACTION ON PERMITTING AND ENVIRONMENT; 28/05/2018 – ALCOA CORP – HAS SHUT DOWN ONE OF THREE POTLINES THAT ARE PART OF WARRICK ALUMINUM SMELTER RESTART; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: ALCOA HAD COMMITTED 800,000T BAUXITE TO RUSAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Alcoa of Australia’s Rating to Baa2 From Baa3; Outlook Stable

Gabelli Funds Llc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 46.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gabelli Funds Llc acquired 219,900 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Gabelli Funds Llc holds 693,900 shares with $90.99 million value, up from 474,000 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $190.46B valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations

Among 5 analysts covering Alcoa (NYSE:AA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Alcoa has $3400 highest and $2300 lowest target. $26.80’s average target is 37.79% above currents $19.45 stock price. Alcoa had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $2500 target in Monday, September 23 report. Credit Suisse upgraded Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) on Wednesday, September 11 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $3400 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, July 19.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. It operates through six divisions, Bauxite, Alumina, Aluminum, Cast Products, Energy, and Rolled Products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers aluminum cast products; and aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage, food, and pet food.

More notable recent Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – Exploring Mining Podcast: News from (NYSE:NEM) (NYSE:AA) (NYSE:TREC) (TSX:ARG.TO) (TSXV:ECR) – InvestorIdeas.com” on October 03, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “2 Commodity Stocks to Short – Schaeffers Research” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Alcoa Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why You Should Avoid Alcoa – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Alcoa (AA) Announces New Operating Model to ‘Accelerate Strategic Priorities’ – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pepsico has $15400 highest and $11700 lowest target. $138.71’s average target is -1.12% below currents $140.28 stock price. Pepsico had 15 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Friday, October 4. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $12600 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Friday, October 4. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $13300 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PEP in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, October 4. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, September 24.

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased Cohen & Steers Inc Com (NYSE:CNS) stake by 77,000 shares to 181,200 valued at $9.32M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 630 shares and now owns 28,930 shares. Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 3,000 shares stake. 55,278 are held by Glenview Bancshares Trust Dept. Tokio Marine Asset Management, a Japan-based fund reported 18,259 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont has 1.41% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 129,381 shares. 9,625 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability. Norinchukin Bank The stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Boston Family Office Lc invested in 0.99% or 72,673 shares. Pure Fincl Advsrs reported 1,595 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank accumulated 70,854 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Com accumulated 6,850 shares. British Columbia Inv invested in 495,130 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Salem Inv Counselors Inc holds 266,843 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Com reported 133,287 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% or 6,165 shares in its portfolio. Lau Assoc Limited Co holds 3.44% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 54,930 shares.